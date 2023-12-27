Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $905.46M, closed the last trade at $4.06 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 2.78% during that session. The CLNE stock price is -50.25% off its 52-week high price of $6.10 and 25.37% above the 52-week low of $3.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.18. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Sporting 2.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the CLNE stock price touched $4.06 or saw a rise of 0.49%. Year-to-date, Clean Energy Fuels Corp shares have moved -21.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) have changed 16.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -441.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.15% from current levels.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clean Energy Fuels Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -600.00%, compared to 2.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.40%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $104.95 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $102.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $113.76 million and $132.18 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.70% for the current quarter and -22.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.00% over the past 5 years.

CLNE Dividends

Clean Energy Fuels Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.02% with a share float percentage of 63.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clean Energy Fuels Corp having a total of 284 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC with over 14.04 million shares worth more than $69.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC held 6.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.52 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.07 million and represent 6.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 5.11 million shares of worth $25.34 million while later fund manager owns 3.86 million shares of worth $16.46 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.