CISO Global Inc (CISO) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.49M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant it 1.67% during that session. The CISO stock price is -3155.56% off its 52-week high price of $2.93 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CISO Global Inc (CISO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Sporting 1.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the CISO stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 12.88%. Year-to-date, CISO Global Inc shares have moved -96.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) have changed -30.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

CISO Global Inc (CISO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.88% over the past 6 months, compared to 20.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.19 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $14.74 million and $13.73 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.00% for the current quarter and 53.60% for the next.

CISO Dividends

CISO Global Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.