Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) Shares Have Gain 29.15% Over The Past Month

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) has a beta value of 2.58 and has seen 26.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.55B, closed the last trade at $18.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -1.69% during that session. The CCL stock price is -6.07% off its 52-week high price of $19.74 and 59.54% above the 52-week low of $7.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 36.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carnival Corp. (CCL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Sporting -1.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the CCL stock price touched $18.61 or saw a rise of 5.72%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corp. shares have moved 130.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) have changed 29.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 106.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -34.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 62.39% from current levels.

Carnival Corp. (CCL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 17.12% over the past 6 months, compared to 28.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.60%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.42 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.76 billion for the next quarter concluding in May 2024.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 25 and March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.49% with a share float percentage of 63.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carnival Corp. having a total of 1,020 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 113.24 million shares worth more than $2.13 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 10.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 62.84 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.18 billion and represent 5.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.80% shares in the company for having 31.3 million shares of worth $589.34 million while later fund manager owns 23.91 million shares of worth $450.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.