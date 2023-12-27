Can British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.31B, closed the recent trade at $29.28 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.35% during that session. The BTI stock price is -39.48% off its 52-week high price of $40.84 and 3.18% above the 52-week low of $28.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) trade information

Sporting 0.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the BTI stock price touched $29.28 or saw a rise of 1.84%. Year-to-date, British American Tobacco Plc ADR shares have moved -26.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) have changed -9.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.06% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $43.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -46.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.45% from the levels at last check today.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that British American Tobacco Plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.61%, compared to 0.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.31% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 5.08% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.80%.

BTI Dividends

British American Tobacco Plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.03 at a share yield of 10.34%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.53% with a share float percentage of 7.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with British American Tobacco Plc ADR having a total of 635 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 22.96 million shares worth more than $762.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Capital International Investors held 1.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $553.73 million and represent 0.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Mutual Fund Inc and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 11.72 million shares of worth $367.99 million while later fund manager owns 9.59 million shares of worth $301.14 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.