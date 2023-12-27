Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $893.68M, closed the last trade at $27.78 per share which meant it gained $1.86 on the day or 7.18% during that session. The BLBD stock price is -3.67% off its 52-week high price of $28.80 and 66.81% above the 52-week low of $9.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 398.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.17. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.37.

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) trade information

Sporting 7.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the BLBD stock price touched $27.78 or saw a rise of 2.15%. Year-to-date, Blue Bird Corp shares have moved 159.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) have changed 51.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $38.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.01% from current levels.

Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blue Bird Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 85.98%, compared to 9.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 223.30% and 96.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $282.2 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $322.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.09% over the past 5 years.

BLBD Dividends

Blue Bird Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between February 06 and February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.75% with a share float percentage of 87.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Bird Corp having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are American Securities LLC with over 7.81 million shares worth more than $175.46 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, American Securities LLC held 24.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 1.87 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.99 million and represent 5.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 0.84 million shares of worth $18.92 million while later fund manager owns 0.73 million shares of worth $15.52 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.