Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 1.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.57B, closed the recent trade at $11.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -1.69% during that session. The BILI stock price is -167.09% off its 52-week high price of $29.46 and 5.62% above the 52-week low of $10.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.88. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 42 have rated it as a Hold, with 25 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Sporting -1.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the BILI stock price touched $11.03 or saw a rise of 4.91%. Year-to-date, Bilibili Inc ADR shares have moved -53.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) have changed -19.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $129.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.46% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $78.05 while the price target rests at a high of $236.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2039.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -607.62% from the levels at last check today.

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bilibili Inc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.47%, compared to 23.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.20% and 51.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.50%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $885.35 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $791.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $888.52 million and $712.65 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.40% for the current quarter and 11.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -66.07% over the past 5 years.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.65% with a share float percentage of 17.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bilibili Inc ADR having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 11.27 million shares worth more than $170.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. held 3.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with the holding of over 10.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $151.0 million and represent 3.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan Developing World Fund and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.98% shares in the company for having 3.2 million shares of worth $48.37 million while later fund manager owns 2.1 million shares of worth $31.75 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.