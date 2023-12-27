Barrick Gold Corp. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 3.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.39B, closed the recent trade at $18.44 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 1.51% during that session. The GOLD stock price is -12.53% off its 52-week high price of $20.75 and 25.05% above the 52-week low of $13.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.78. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Barrick Gold Corporation.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

Sporting 1.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the GOLD stock price touched $18.44 or saw a rise of 0.59%. Year-to-date, Barrick Gold Corp. shares have moved 7.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) have changed 11.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.87% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21.10 while the price target rests at a high of $37.44. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -103.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.43% from the levels at last check today.

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Barrick Gold Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.00%, compared to 6.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.65% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 9.38% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.70%.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 2.18%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.40% with a share float percentage of 63.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barrick Gold Corp. having a total of 1,177 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 75.22 million shares worth more than $1.27 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 61.61 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.04 billion and represent 3.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Income Fund of America Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.53% shares in the company for having 61.9 million shares of worth $900.7 million while later fund manager owns 32.18 million shares of worth $468.24 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.83% of company’s outstanding stock.