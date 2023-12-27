Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 3.58% Rise

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 9.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $217.42M, closed the last trade at $0.50 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.58% during that session. The ACB stock price is -142.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.21 and 18.0% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.89. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Sporting 3.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the ACB stock price touched $0.50 or saw a rise of 1.96%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc shares have moved -45.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) have changed 4.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.31.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -6.14% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.20% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $47.69 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $50.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.06% with a share float percentage of 9.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Cannabis Inc having a total of 252 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Verition Fund Management, LLC with over 12.34 million shares worth more than $6.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Verition Fund Management, LLC held 2.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 8.35 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.82 million and represent 1.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.40% shares in the company for having 11.39 million shares of worth $6.09 million while later fund manager owns 2.89 million shares of worth $1.69 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.