Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) Shares Have Gain 24.17% Over The Past Month

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.12B, closed the last trade at $60.10 per share which meant it gained $2.38 on the day or 4.12% during that session. The APLS stock price is -57.65% off its 52-week high price of $94.75 and 67.0% above the 52-week low of $19.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.53. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Applied Digital Corporation.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Sporting 4.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the APLS stock price touched $60.10 or saw a rise of 1.0%. Year-to-date, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 16.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) have changed 24.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $65.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39.00 while the price target rests at a high of $95.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -58.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.11% from current levels.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.55%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 24.83% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.30%.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 19 and February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.60% with a share float percentage of 112.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 363 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 11.11 million shares worth more than $1.01 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC held 9.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 9.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $856.46 million and represent 7.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.01% shares in the company for having 5.89 million shares of worth $151.79 million while later fund manager owns 3.11 million shares of worth $283.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.64% of company’s outstanding stock.