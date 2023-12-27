Anavex Life Sciences Corporation. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Forecast To Rise 79.83% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $770.00M, closed the last trade at $9.38 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 4.80% during that session. The AVXL stock price is -27.19% off its 52-week high price of $11.93 and 47.76% above the 52-week low of $4.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Sporting 4.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the AVXL stock price touched $9.38 or saw a rise of 10.24%. Year-to-date, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation shares have moved 1.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) have changed 32.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39.00 while the price target rests at a high of $54.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -475.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -315.78% from current levels.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Anavex Life Sciences Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.00%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.80% and 5.90% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.03% over the past 5 years.

AVXL Dividends

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 05 and February 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.09% with a share float percentage of 32.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anavex Life Sciences Corporation having a total of 202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.94 million shares worth more than $48.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 7.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 4.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.84 million and represent 5.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.61% shares in the company for having 2.95 million shares of worth $23.34 million while later fund manager owns 2.27 million shares of worth $18.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.