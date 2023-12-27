An In-Depth Look At Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 2.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.85B, closed the recent trade at $3.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.03% during that session. The BTE stock price is -37.87% off its 52-week high price of $4.66 and 14.5% above the 52-week low of $2.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.55. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) trade information

Sporting -1.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the BTE stock price touched $3.38 or saw a rise of 3.15%. Year-to-date, Baytex Energy Corp shares have moved -25.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) have changed -10.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.51% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -144.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -77.51% from the levels at last check today.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Baytex Energy Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -48.62%, compared to -28.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -70.20% and 157.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 48.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $846.25 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $766.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $386.07 million and $420.67 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 119.20% for the current quarter and 82.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.72% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -50.26% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.20%.

BTE Dividends

Baytex Energy Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 1.10%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.62% with a share float percentage of 30.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baytex Energy Corp having a total of 256 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ninepoint Partners LP with over 40.0 million shares worth more than $130.4 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Ninepoint Partners LP held 4.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 24.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.05 million and represent 2.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 9.15 million shares of worth $36.96 million while later fund manager owns 5.41 million shares of worth $17.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.