AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) Shares Are Down -63.66% So Far This Year

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $965.64M, closed the last trade at $7.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.14% during that session. The AHCO stock price is -224.01% off its 52-week high price of $22.94 and 10.03% above the 52-week low of $6.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc..

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Sporting -0.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the AHCO stock price touched $7.08 or saw a rise of 13.13%. Year-to-date, AdaptHealth Corp shares have moved -63.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) have changed -17.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.63.

AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AdaptHealth Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -867.86%, compared to 15.20% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 13.46% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.95%.

AHCO Dividends

AdaptHealth Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.00% with a share float percentage of 103.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AdaptHealth Corp having a total of 273 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are OEP Capital Advisors, LP with over 13.82 million shares worth more than $168.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, OEP Capital Advisors, LP held 10.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $141.17 million and represent 8.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.05% shares in the company for having 5.52 million shares of worth $50.21 million while later fund manager owns 2.51 million shares of worth $29.9 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.