A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Nike, Inc. (NKE)

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 12.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $164.41B, closed the last trade at $108.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.02% during that session. The NKE stock price is -21.56% off its 52-week high price of $131.31 and 17.92% above the 52-week low of $88.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nike, Inc. (NKE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.03. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 37 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.74.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) trade information

Sporting -0.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the NKE stock price touched $108.02 or saw a rise of 12.46%. Year-to-date, Nike, Inc. shares have moved -7.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) have changed 0.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $123.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $88.00 while the price target rests at a high of $150.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -38.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.53% from current levels.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nike, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.62%, compared to -1.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.30% and 34.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.90%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.43 billion for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.3 billion for the next quarter concluding in May 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.52% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 12.19% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.88%.

NKE Dividends

Nike, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 19 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.42 at a share yield of 1.32%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.28% with a share float percentage of 84.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nike, Inc. having a total of 3,100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 107.81 million shares worth more than $11.9 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 92.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.25 billion and represent 7.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.14% shares in the company for having 38.4 million shares of worth $4.24 billion while later fund manager owns 29.34 million shares of worth $3.24 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.40% of company’s outstanding stock.