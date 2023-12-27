A Detailed Analysis Of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $224.18M, closed the last trade at $1.19 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The AKBA stock price is -54.62% off its 52-week high price of $1.84 and 65.55% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the AKBA stock price touched $1.19 or saw a rise of 4.03%. Year-to-date, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 106.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have changed 19.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -320.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -236.13% from current levels.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.58%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $55.33 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $41.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $55.18 million and $40.13 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.30% for the current quarter and 3.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.17% over the past 5 years.

AKBA Dividends

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.