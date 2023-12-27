-1.11 Fall Turns Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) has a beta value of 2.72 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.16B, closed the last trade at $12.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -1.11% during that session. The CENX stock price is -5.28% off its 52-week high price of $13.17 and 54.44% above the 52-week low of $5.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

Sporting -1.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the CENX stock price touched $12.51 or saw a rise of 5.01%. Year-to-date, Century Aluminum Co. shares have moved 52.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) have changed 57.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -13.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 4.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.06% from current levels.

Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Century Aluminum Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 39.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -361.54%, compared to -14.50% for the industry.

CENX Dividends

Century Aluminum Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.05% with a share float percentage of 106.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Century Aluminum Co. having a total of 232 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.73 million shares worth more than $84.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 10.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 5.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.38 million and represent 6.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.78% shares in the company for having 3.5 million shares of worth $25.13 million while later fund manager owns 3.15 million shares of worth $23.4 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.40% of company’s outstanding stock.