0.28% Gain Drives Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.58B, closed the recent trade at $1.77 per share which meant it 0.28% during that session. The DNN stock price is -6.78% off its 52-week high price of $1.89 and 48.02% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Denison Mines Corp (DNN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.57. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Sporting 0.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the DNN stock price touched $1.77 or saw a rise of 2.21%. Year-to-date, Denison Mines Corp shares have moved 54.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) have changed -5.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.49, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.28% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -281.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -41.24% from the levels at last check today.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Denison Mines Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 46.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.00%, compared to 7.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.90%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.05% with a share float percentage of 44.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denison Mines Corp having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 45.67 million shares worth more than $80.83 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 5.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 40.08 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.93 million and represent 4.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.08% shares in the company for having 45.11 million shares of worth $79.84 million while later fund manager owns 36.17 million shares of worth $64.02 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.07% of company’s outstanding stock.