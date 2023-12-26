Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)’s -17.83% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 8.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.14B, closed the recent trade at $9.52 per share which meant it lost -$2.06 on the day or -17.83% during that session. The ZIM stock price is -163.87% off its 52-week high price of $25.12 and 32.88% above the 52-week low of $6.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.85 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.43. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.32.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Sporting -17.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ZIM stock price touched $9.52 or saw a rise of 20.27%. Year-to-date, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares have moved -44.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) have changed 37.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.43.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -114.13%, compared to -9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -138.40% and -204.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -58.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.27 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.15 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.19 billion and $1.37 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -41.90% for the current quarter and -16.50% for the next.

ZIM Dividends

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between March 11 and March 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 6.40 at a share yield of 67.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.84% with a share float percentage of 25.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. with over 2.69 million shares worth more than $33.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. held 2.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.17 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.92 million and represent 1.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.62% shares in the company for having 0.74 million shares of worth $7.78 million while later fund manager owns 0.68 million shares of worth $8.22 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.