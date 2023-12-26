Will Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) has a beta value of 2.32 and has seen 8.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $225.28M, closed the last trade at $1.17 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 5.41% during that session. The EOSE stock price is -383.76% off its 52-week high price of $5.66 and 20.51% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.35 million shares.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Sporting 5.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the EOSE stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 3.31%. Year-to-date, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc shares have moved -20.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) have changed 10.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.85.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.48%, compared to -3.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.20% and 72.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.05 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $12 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.67 million and $3.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 239.50% for the current quarter and 287.10% for the next.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.31% with a share float percentage of 48.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eos Energy Enterprises Inc having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Legal & General Group PLC with over 8.22 million shares worth more than $35.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Legal & General Group PLC held 6.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.3 million and represent 6.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 4.01 million shares of worth $17.42 million while later fund manager owns 2.71 million shares of worth $8.81 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.