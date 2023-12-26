Will Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) has seen 15.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $331.62M, closed the last trade at $3.90 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 12.72% during that session. The BTBT stock price is -23.08% off its 52-week high price of $4.80 and 86.41% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.77 million shares.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Sporting 12.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BTBT stock price touched $3.90 or saw a rise of 2.5%. Year-to-date, Bit Digital Inc shares have moved 550.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) have changed 72.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.11.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bit Digital Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 84.33%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 68.80% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $7.78 million and $7.75 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 62.00% for the current quarter and 171.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -83.26% over the past 5 years.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.