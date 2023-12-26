Why Should You Consider Adding Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) To Your Portfolio?

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) has a beta value of -1.06 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $494.56M, closed the last trade at $6.83 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 8.07% during that session. The FUSN stock price is 3.51% off its 52-week high price of $6.59 and 66.18% above the 52-week low of $2.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 354.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.08. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information

Sporting 8.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the FUSN stock price touched $6.83 or saw a rise of 0.15%. Year-to-date, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 116.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) have changed 42.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 52.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.50%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.20% and 22.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.60%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $410k for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $20k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $140k and $28k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 192.90% for the current quarter and -28.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -118.51% over the past 5 years.

FUSN Dividends

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.07% with a share float percentage of 85.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 10.68 million shares worth more than $72.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 14.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP, with the holding of over 5.78 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.49 million and represent 7.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.47% shares in the company for having 2.51 million shares of worth $17.14 million while later fund manager owns 1.55 million shares of worth $10.56 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.