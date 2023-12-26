Why Should You Consider Adding Enovix Corporation (ENVX) To Your Portfolio?

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.22B, closed the recent trade at $13.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -1.45% during that session. The ENVX stock price is -80.65% off its 52-week high price of $23.90 and 50.87% above the 52-week low of $6.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.15. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Enova International, Inc.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Sporting -1.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ENVX stock price touched $13.23 or saw a rise of 10.49%. Year-to-date, Enovix Corporation shares have moved 6.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) have changed 19.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.35.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enovix Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.68%, compared to -5.90% for the industry.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.26% with a share float percentage of 61.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enovix Corporation having a total of 343 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 11.34 million shares worth more than $204.63 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $155.79 million and represent 5.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.32% shares in the company for having 3.72 million shares of worth $67.1 million while later fund manager owns 3.12 million shares of worth $42.97 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.