Why Should You Add Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) To Your Portfolio?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 3.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $514.94M, closed the last trade at $3.06 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 10.87% during that session. The ALLO stock price is -175.82% off its 52-week high price of $8.44 and 27.12% above the 52-week low of $2.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.41. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Sporting 10.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ALLO stock price touched $3.06 or saw a rise of 7.27%. Year-to-date, Allogene Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -51.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) have changed 12.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1043.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -47.06% from current levels.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allogene Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.91%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.30% and 32.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -50.60%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20k for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $10k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $47k and $52k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -57.40% for the current quarter and -80.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 13.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.49% with a share float percentage of 102.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allogene Therapeutics Inc having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 25.14 million shares worth more than $76.94 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC, with the holding of over 18.72 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.27 million and represent 11.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.74% shares in the company for having 6.3 million shares of worth $19.28 million while later fund manager owns 4.0 million shares of worth $12.24 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.