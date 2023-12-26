Why Should HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) Be In Your Portfolio?

HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) has a beta value of -1.49 and has seen 2.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.29M, closed the last trade at $2.10 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 26.51% during that session. The BEAT stock price is -152.38% off its 52-week high price of $5.30 and 49.52% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 129.19K shares.

HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) trade information

Sporting 26.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BEAT stock price touched $2.10 or saw a rise of 5.41%. Year-to-date, HeartBeam Inc shares have moved -56.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 68.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) have changed 54.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 27920.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HeartBeam Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.77%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 68.90% and 70.00% for the next quarter.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $60k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $250k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

BEAT Dividends

HeartBeam Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.15% with a share float percentage of 9.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HeartBeam Inc having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $0.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Smith, Salley & Associates LLC, with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.48 million and represent 0.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.29% shares in the company for having 77425.0 shares of worth $0.19 million while later fund manager owns 64906.0 shares of worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.