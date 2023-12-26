Why Invest In Lyft Inc (LYFT) Stock?

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 1.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.99B, closed the recent trade at $15.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -0.75% during that session. The LYFT stock price is -20.55% off its 52-week high price of $18.36 and 48.46% above the 52-week low of $7.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lyft Inc (LYFT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.73. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 31 out of 40 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Sporting -0.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the LYFT stock price touched $15.23 or saw a rise of 3.42%. Year-to-date, Lyft Inc shares have moved 38.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) have changed 48.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.11, which means that the shares’ value could drop -25.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -18.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 54.04% from the levels at last check today.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lyft Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 54.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 136.67%, compared to 24.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.30%.

30 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.22 billion for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.11 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.18 billion and $981.42 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.80% for the current quarter and 13.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.53% over the past 5 years.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.