Why Invest In Lilium N.V (LILM) Stock?

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 3.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $636.65M, closed the last trade at $1.21 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The LILM stock price is -57.02% off its 52-week high price of $1.90 and 69.42% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lilium N.V (LILM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the LILM stock price touched $1.21 or saw a rise of 7.28%. Year-to-date, Lilium N.V shares have moved 6.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) have changed 45.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.37.

Lilium N.V (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lilium N.V shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.29%, compared to 0.80% for the industry.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V is expected to release its next earnings report between December 27 and January 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.