Why Do You Need To Add Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) To Your Portfolio?

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) has a beta value of 3.61 and has seen 17.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $745.47M, closed the last trade at $1.65 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 6.45% during that session. The FCEL stock price is -164.24% off its 52-week high price of $4.36 and 40.61% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.66 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Sporting 6.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the FCEL stock price touched $1.65 or saw a rise of 6.78%. Year-to-date, Fuelcell Energy Inc shares have moved -40.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) have changed 43.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 77.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.17.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fuelcell Energy Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.54%, compared to -5.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40.00% and 11.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.30%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.14 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.65% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -12.73% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

FCEL Dividends

Fuelcell Energy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.