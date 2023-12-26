Why Do You Need To Add C3.ai Inc (AI) To Your Portfolio?

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 2.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.47B, closed the recent trade at $28.93 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 0.66% during that session. The AI stock price is -68.92% off its 52-week high price of $48.87 and 64.88% above the 52-week low of $10.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that C3.ai Inc (AI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.07. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) trade information

Sporting 0.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the AI stock price touched $28.93 or saw a rise of 14.69%. Year-to-date, C3.ai Inc shares have moved 158.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) have changed 0.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.29.

C3.ai Inc (AI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that C3.ai Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.00%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -366.70% and -76.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.70%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $76.14 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $84.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -62.57% over the past 5 years.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.96% with a share float percentage of 47.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with C3.ai Inc having a total of 390 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 9.82 million shares worth more than $357.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $180.24 million and represent 4.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 2.99 million shares of worth $108.97 million while later fund manager owns 2.53 million shares of worth $92.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.