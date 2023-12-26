Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS)?

Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KROS) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.14B, closed the recent trade at $38.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.37% during that session. The KROS stock price is -57.5% off its 52-week high price of $59.96 and 29.03% above the 52-week low of $27.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 301.02K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.37.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KROS) trade information

Sporting -0.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the KROS stock price touched $38.07 or saw a rise of 2.33%. Year-to-date, Keros Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -20.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KROS) have changed 23.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.05.

Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Keros Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.51%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.70% and -10.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -140.53% over the past 5 years.

KROS Dividends

Keros Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KROS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.83% with a share float percentage of 102.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Keros Therapeutics Inc having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.06 million shares worth more than $163.09 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 13.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.74 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.09 million and represent 5.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 0.81 million shares of worth $32.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.74 million shares of worth $29.57 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.