Why Buy Stock In Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA)?

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) has a beta value of -0.17 and has seen 1.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $304.74M, closed the last trade at $1.63 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 10.14% during that session. The TSHA stock price is -138.65% off its 52-week high price of $3.89 and 69.33% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Sporting 10.14% in the green in last session, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the TSHA stock price touched $1.63 or saw a rise of 1.81%. Year-to-date, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc shares have moved -27.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) have changed -11.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.93.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Taysha Gene Therapies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 169.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.03%, compared to 14.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 88.90% and 78.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 478.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.65 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.5 million and $70k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.90% for the current quarter and 2,242.90% for the next.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.63% with a share float percentage of 90.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taysha Gene Therapies Inc having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 24.53 million shares worth more than $39.98 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 13.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 18.47 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.11 million and represent 9.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.88% shares in the company for having 10.99 million shares of worth $17.92 million while later fund manager owns 4.57 million shares of worth $7.45 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.44% of company’s outstanding stock.