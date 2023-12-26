Why Buy Stock In BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM)?

BIT Mining Ltd ADR (NYSE:BTCM) has a beta value of 3.01 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.44M, closed the recent trade at $5.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.61 on the day or -9.52% during that session. The BTCM stock price is -19.83% off its 52-week high price of $6.95 and 75.86% above the 52-week low of $1.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 131.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 5.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

BIT Mining Ltd ADR (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

Sporting -9.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BTCM stock price touched $5.80 or saw a rise of 16.55%. Year-to-date, BIT Mining Ltd ADR shares have moved 267.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 45.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BIT Mining Ltd ADR (NYSE:BTCM) have changed 97.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.73.

BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BIT Mining Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 125.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 79.92%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -53.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $77.3 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 94.87% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.75%.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between February 17 and February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BIT Mining Ltd ADR (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.20% with a share float percentage of 3.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BIT Mining Ltd ADR having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HSG Holding Ltd. with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $2.1 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, HSG Holding Ltd. held 3.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1098.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6577.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.