When Will Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR. (GRCL) Be Worth Investing In?

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL) has a beta value of -0.67 and has seen 12.27 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $948.86M, closed the recent trade at $9.89 per share which meant it gained $3.7 on the day or 59.79% during that session. The GRCL stock price is 29.32% off its 52-week high price of $6.99 and 85.84% above the 52-week low of $1.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 554.91K shares.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL) trade information

Sporting 59.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the GRCL stock price touched $9.89 or saw a rise of 0.3%. Year-to-date, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR shares have moved 330.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 75.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL) have changed 95.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.78.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 143.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.23%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.30% and 40.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -68.83% over the past 5 years.

GRCL Dividends

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 11 and March 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.03% with a share float percentage of 67.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 9.9 million shares worth more than $37.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited held 10.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 9.03 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.42 million and represent 9.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.33% shares in the company for having 0.32 million shares of worth $1.05 million while later fund manager owns 64671.0 shares of worth $0.18 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.