When Will Aclarion Inc. (ACON) Be Worth Investing In?

Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.14M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it -1.67% during that session. The ACON stock price is -811.54% off its 52-week high price of $2.37 and 19.23% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aclarion Inc (ACON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) trade information

Sporting -1.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ACON stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 43.77%. Year-to-date, Aclarion Inc shares have moved -55.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) have changed -3.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 59790.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Aclarion Inc (ACON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.16% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 400.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $150k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

ACON Dividends

Aclarion Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.43% with a share float percentage of 17.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aclarion Inc having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Captrust Financial Advisors with over 0.43 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Captrust Financial Advisors held 4.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 31316.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8129.0 and represent 0.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 31316.0 shares of worth $8129.0 while later fund manager owns 1800.0 shares of worth $467.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.