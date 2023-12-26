When Is Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) Going To Be Good Investment?

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 3.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $224.95M, closed the last trade at $2.02 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The CHRS stock price is -444.06% off its 52-week high price of $10.99 and 29.21% above the 52-week low of $1.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.73. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the CHRS stock price touched $2.02 or saw a rise of 8.18%. Year-to-date, Coherus Biosciences Inc shares have moved -74.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1038.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -98.02% from current levels.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coherus Biosciences Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.32%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 73.30% and 73.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.50%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $95.68 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $100.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $45.35 million and $47.44 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 111.00% for the current quarter and 112.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.45% over the past 5 years.

CHRS Dividends

Coherus Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 04 and March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.96% with a share float percentage of 90.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coherus Biosciences Inc having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.65 million shares worth more than $23.53 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 10.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 9.78 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.76 million and represent 8.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.25% shares in the company for having 6.96 million shares of worth $14.06 million while later fund manager owns 3.07 million shares of worth $6.19 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.75% of company’s outstanding stock.