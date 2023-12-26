When Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE) Will Be A Good Investment?

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) has a beta value of 3.36 and has seen 1.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.87M, closed the last trade at $5.96 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 15.73% during that session. The GREE stock price is -133.22% off its 52-week high price of $13.90 and 73.99% above the 52-week low of $1.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 200.13K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) trade information

Sporting 15.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the GREE stock price touched $5.96 or saw a rise of 5.25%. Year-to-date, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc shares have moved 106.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) have changed 21.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 124.91% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -55.85% over the past 5 years.

GREE Dividends

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.33% with a share float percentage of 9.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vident Advisory, LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.66 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vident Advisory, LLC held 2.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 89876.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.54 million and represent 1.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.44% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.66 million while later fund manager owns 50850.0 shares of worth $0.3 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.