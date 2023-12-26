When Does Netcapital Inc (NCPL) Become A Good Investment?

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 4.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.83M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -41.49% during that session. The NCPL stock price is -1336.84% off its 52-week high price of $2.73 and -31.58% below the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 368.93K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Netcapital Inc (NCPL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) trade information

Sporting -41.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the NCPL stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 61.15%. Year-to-date, Netcapital Inc shares have moved -87.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -45.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) have changed -41.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 74900.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Netcapital Inc (NCPL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -84.54% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.69 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.51% over the past 5 years.

NCPL Dividends

Netcapital Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.89% with a share float percentage of 24.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Netcapital Inc having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 1.27 million shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Bard Associates Inc. held 43.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.33 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64536.0 and represent 11.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 45304.0 shares of worth $8752.0 while later fund manager owns 45165.0 shares of worth $8725.0 as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.54% of company’s outstanding stock.