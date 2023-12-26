What Is So Great About Inpixon (INPX)?

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 10.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.78M, closed the last trade at $0.06 per share which meant it 6.65% during that session. The INPX stock price is -3483.33% off its 52-week high price of $2.15 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inpixon (INPX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Sporting 6.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the INPX stock price touched $0.06 or saw a rise of 17.13%. Year-to-date, Inpixon shares have moved -96.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) have changed -6.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.79.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.07% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.92 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2017. Year-ago sales stood $11.24 million and $15 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.10% for the current quarter and -69.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 92.88% over the past 5 years.

INPX Dividends

Inpixon is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.51% with a share float percentage of 0.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inpixon having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $21464.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13994.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.80% shares in the company for having 1.03 million shares of worth $62489.0 while later fund manager owns 0.23 million shares of worth $13994.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.