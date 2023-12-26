What Are The Chances Of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Being A Good Investment?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 8.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $279.36M, closed the last trade at $2.96 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 13.85% during that session. The ARQT stock price is -493.58% off its 52-week high price of $17.57 and 40.54% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.86 million shares.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

Sporting 13.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ARQT stock price touched $2.96 or saw a rise of 13.7%. Year-to-date, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc shares have moved -80.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) have changed 57.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.72.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.22%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -110.36% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 34.36% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.80%.

ARQT Dividends

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.23% with a share float percentage of 93.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc having a total of 193 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.21 million shares worth more than $87.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P., with the holding of over 8.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.76 million and represent 14.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.83% shares in the company for having 4.21 million shares of worth $35.97 million while later fund manager owns 1.55 million shares of worth $13.2 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.