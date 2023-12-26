What Are The Chances Of 1847 Holdings LLC. (EFSH) Being A Good Investment?

1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.68M, closed the last trade at $0.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -10.55% during that session. The EFSH stock price is -11833.96% off its 52-week high price of $63.25 and 9.43% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 267.31K shares.

1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) trade information

Sporting -10.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the EFSH stock price touched $0.53 or saw a rise of 60.15%. Year-to-date, 1847 Holdings LLC shares have moved -98.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) have changed 1.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 89870.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -94.11% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -68.91% over the past 5 years.

EFSH Dividends

1847 Holdings LLC is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.91% with a share float percentage of 5.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 1847 Holdings LLC having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cresset Asset Management, LLC with over 9125.0 shares worth more than $85569.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cresset Asset Management, LLC held 0.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 2063.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19345.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.