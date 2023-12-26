Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Sunnova Energy International Inc

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 4.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.88B, closed the last trade at $15.38 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 2.33% during that session. The NOVA stock price is -59.69% off its 52-week high price of $24.56 and 50.52% above the 52-week low of $7.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.46. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Sporting 2.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the NOVA stock price touched $15.38 or saw a rise of 1.85%. Year-to-date, Sunnova Energy International Inc shares have moved -14.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) have changed 46.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.7.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sunnova Energy International Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.77%, compared to 15.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -45.57% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -14.00%.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 133.09% with a share float percentage of 135.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunnova Energy International Inc having a total of 350 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.21 million shares worth more than $315.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 14.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with the holding of over 11.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $217.97 million and represent 10.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 3.07 million shares of worth $56.3 million while later fund manager owns 2.72 million shares of worth $37.83 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.