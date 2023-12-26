Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Argo Blockchain Plc ADR

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 4.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $186.34M, closed the last trade at $3.47 per share which meant it gained $0.9 on the day or 35.02% during that session. The ARBK stock price is 7.78% off its 52-week high price of $3.20 and 88.76% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 326.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) trade information

Sporting 35.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ARBK stock price touched $3.47 or saw a rise of 3.61%. Year-to-date, Argo Blockchain Plc ADR shares have moved 221.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 67.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) have changed 207.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 57210.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Argo Blockchain Plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 116.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.36%, compared to 2.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -101.80% and 83.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.18 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -103.37% over the past 5 years.

ARBK Dividends

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.60% with a share float percentage of 1.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Argo Blockchain Plc ADR having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vident Investment Advisory, LLC with over 0.38 million shares worth more than $0.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vident Investment Advisory, LLC held 0.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redwood Wealth Management Group, LLC, with the holding of over 57455.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57455.0 and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 0.38 million shares of worth $0.61 million while later fund manager owns 2693.0 shares of worth $3231.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.