Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Upper

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 2.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $629.99M, closed the last trade at $3.84 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.05% during that session. The PCT stock price is -209.64% off its 52-week high price of $11.89 and 33.85% above the 52-week low of $2.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Sporting 1.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the PCT stock price touched $3.84 or saw a rise of 5.42%. Year-to-date, PureCycle Technologies Inc shares have moved -43.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) have changed -1.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.37.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PureCycle Technologies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.82%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -320.00% and 12.50% for the next quarter.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.9 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.31% with a share float percentage of 83.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PureCycle Technologies Inc having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 29.19 million shares worth more than $112.1 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Sylebra Capital Ltd held 17.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sylebra Capital LLC , with the holding of over 29.19 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $112.1 million and represent 17.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 4.25 million shares of worth $16.31 million while later fund manager owns 3.37 million shares of worth $12.94 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.