WANG & LEE Group Inc.. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) has seen 1.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.12M, closed the last trade at $0.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.35% during that session. The WLGS stock price is -610.84% off its 52-week high price of $5.90 and 51.81% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 791.49K shares.

WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) trade information

Sporting -2.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the WLGS stock price touched $0.83 or saw a rise of 7.78%. Year-to-date, WANG & LEE Group Inc. shares have moved -73.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 59.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) have changed 15.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 45630.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

WANG & LEE Group Inc. (WLGS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.67% over the past 6 months.

WLGS Dividends

WANG & LEE Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 79.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.13% with a share float percentage of 0.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WANG & LEE Group Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 19632.0 shares worth more than $26699.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Osaic Holdings Inc, with the holding of over 1840.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2502.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.