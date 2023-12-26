Wall Street Was Disappointed By Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO)’s 3.80% Stock Price Incline

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) has a beta value of 2.64 and has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $126.21M, closed the last trade at $1.91 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 3.80% during that session. The GBIO stock price is -284.82% off its 52-week high price of $7.35 and 54.97% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 769.91K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Generation Bio Co (GBIO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.86. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) trade information

Sporting 3.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the GBIO stock price touched $1.91 or saw a rise of 9.48%. Year-to-date, Generation Bio Co shares have moved -51.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) have changed 66.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.51.

Generation Bio Co (GBIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Generation Bio Co shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.43%, compared to 14.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.40% and 20.80% for the next quarter.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.1 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $180k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.99% over the past 5 years.

GBIO Dividends

Generation Bio Co is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.26% with a share float percentage of 101.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Generation Bio Co having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 8.62 million shares worth more than $47.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 13.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 8.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.54 million and represent 12.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.15% shares in the company for having 4.05 million shares of worth $22.3 million while later fund manager owns 2.2 million shares of worth $10.5 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.33% of company’s outstanding stock.