Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) has a beta value of -0.62 and has seen 34.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.61M, closed the last trade at $0.10 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 23.75% during that session. The VLCN stock price is -9900.0% off its 52-week high price of $10.00 and 30.0% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Volcon Inc (VLCN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.35.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Sporting 23.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the VLCN stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 7.15%. Year-to-date, Volcon Inc shares have moved -98.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) have changed -39.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Volcon Inc (VLCN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Volcon Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -96.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.48%, compared to 9.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.60% and 15.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $487k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $243k and $752k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 100.40% for the current quarter and 127.40% for the next.

VLCN Dividends

Volcon Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.50% with a share float percentage of 7.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Volcon Inc having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.1 million shares worth more than $0.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, with the holding of over 36911.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.23% shares in the company for having 72527.0 shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 28054.0 shares of worth $79911.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.