Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 3.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.03B, closed the recent trade at $2.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The SPCE stock price is -155.21% off its 52-week high price of $6.61 and 46.72% above the 52-week low of $1.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.33. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 4 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $SPCX.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Sporting -0.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SPCE stock price touched $2.59 or saw a rise of 3.72%. Year-to-date, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares have moved -25.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) have changed 23.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 79.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.86.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.87%, compared to 5.30% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 16.46% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.40%.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.43% with a share float percentage of 36.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc having a total of 318 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 23.34 million shares worth more than $90.57 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 6.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.55 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.62 million and represent 5.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.41% shares in the company for having 16.18 million shares of worth $40.78 million while later fund manager owns 8.01 million shares of worth $31.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.