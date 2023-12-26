Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $79.64M, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 18.84% during that session. The RBOT stock price is -673.91% off its 52-week high price of $3.56 and 56.52% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 710.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

Sporting 18.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the RBOT stock price touched $0.46 or saw a rise of 2.13%. Year-to-date, Vicarious Surgical Inc shares have moved -77.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) have changed 25.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vicarious Surgical Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.31%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.30% and 47.60% for the next quarter.

RBOT Dividends

Vicarious Surgical Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 12 and February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.91% with a share float percentage of 57.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vicarious Surgical Inc having a total of 119 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VK Services, LLC with over 23.32 million shares worth more than $42.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, VK Services, LLC held 18.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ddd Partners, Llc, with the holding of over 6.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.75 million and represent 4.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.19% shares in the company for having 1.51 million shares of worth $1.4 million while later fund manager owns 1.47 million shares of worth $2.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.