Versus Systems Inc (VS) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.75M, closed the recent trade at $0.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.33% during that session. The VS stock price is -1987.5% off its 52-week high price of $3.34 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Versus Systems Inc (VS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $QuantumScape Corporation.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

Sporting -6.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the VS stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 13.28%. Year-to-date, Versus Systems Inc shares have moved -66.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) have changed -31.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Versus Systems Inc (VS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Versus Systems Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.48%, compared to 20.10% for the industry.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.