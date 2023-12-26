Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Must Gain 42.5% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has a beta value of 2.73 and has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.42M, closed the recent trade at $2.30 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 12.75% during that session. The TUP stock price is -156.96% off its 52-week high price of $5.91 and 73.48% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information

Sporting 12.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the TUP stock price touched $2.30 or saw a fall of -8.49%. Year-to-date, Tupperware Brands Corporation shares have moved -44.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) have changed 36.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -73.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -73.91% from the levels at last check today.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 206.22% over the past 6 months, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $237.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $288.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $348.1 million and $340.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -31.70% for the current quarter and -15.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.49% over the past 5 years.

TUP Dividends

Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.