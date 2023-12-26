TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 13.79%

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) has a beta value of -0.38 and has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.74M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 13.79% during that session. The RNAZ stock price is -11163.16% off its 52-week high price of $21.40 and 26.32% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Sporting 13.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the RNAZ stock price touched $0.19 or saw a fall of -0.53%. Year-to-date, TransCode Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -98.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) have changed -22.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TransCode Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -92.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 79.37%, compared to 11.70% for the industry.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.19% with a share float percentage of 12.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransCode Therapeutics Inc having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.25 million shares worth more than $47308.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 1.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27694.0 and represent 0.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 8358.0 shares of worth $1579.0 while later fund manager owns 851.0 shares of worth $160.0 as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.