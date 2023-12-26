Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -0.40%

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has a beta value of 2.33 and has seen 10.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.59B, closed the recent trade at $2.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.40% during that session. The TLRY stock price is -64.68% off its 52-week high price of $3.59 and 31.19% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Sporting -0.40% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the TLRY stock price touched $2.18 or saw a rise of 6.03%. Year-to-date, Tilray Brands Inc shares have moved -18.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have changed 21.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 122.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.44% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -94.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.26% from the levels at last check today.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tilray Brands Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.70%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $195.1 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $210.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.57% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 91.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.00%.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on January 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.15% with a share float percentage of 14.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tilray Brands Inc having a total of 417 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 7.6 million shares worth more than $19.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 1.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 3.82 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.96 million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.09% shares in the company for having 7.98 million shares of worth $12.45 million while later fund manager owns 2.4 million shares of worth $5.72 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.